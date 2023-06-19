Rodri's Treble-winning season with Manchester City has got even better.

Just over a week after being crowned Champions League Player of the Season, the 26-year-old has also been named Uefa's Nations League Player of the Tournament.

The Manchester City midfielder was part of the Spain squad that edged Croatia 5-4 on penalties to win the tournament on Sunday.

After the game, City's Champions League hero said: "We're so happy, it was a really tough game and this is so difficult to do.

"This generation promises a lot. We were very strong mentally.

"There are things to improve, but winning is always good - we have to celebrate."