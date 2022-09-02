New midfield signing Oliver Abildgaard will not be in Celtic's squad for Saturday's match and the league leaders have no new injury concerns.

Rangers midfielder Tom Lawrence has been ruled out until after this month's international break but striker Alfredo Morelos returns to the squad. Ben Davies, Filip Helander, Ianis Hagi, Kemar Roofe and John Souttar remain out, with Davies and Roofe close to a return.

Did you know? Celtic are unbeaten in their past three league meetings with derby rivals Rangers (W2 D1), while Rangers have lost just one of their past five Scottish Premiership visits to Celtic Park (W2 D2).