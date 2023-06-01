Postecoglou on Spurs speculation, Kyogo fitness race & treble lure
- Published
Jane Lewis, BBC Sport Scotland
Ange Postecoglou has been speaking to the media before Celtic face Inverness Caley Thistle in the Scottish Cup final this weekend.
Here are the key points from the Celtic boss:
On reportedly being the preferred candidate for the vacant Spurs job, Postecoglou says: “Someone else was favourite last week…it doesn’t register."
He understands "all the interest" but won't allow his mind to "wander" and think about anything other than preparing Celtic for the final.
He adds: "The players are well aware of where my thoughts lie… and it’s not the first time (speculation) has happened this year. It doesn’t enter into my sphere of thinking.”
Kyogo Furuhashi is a doubt for the final. The striker is “progressing” after being forced off injured in last weekend's win over Aberdeen but hasn't trained this week. Postecoglou says he’ll be guided by Kyogo on his fitness.
Alistair Johnston is fit and has trained all week. Sead Hakasbanovic is available too, but Aaron Mooy is still out.
Postecoglou is expecting a tough match against ICT, but wants to make it a "special season" by completing the treble.