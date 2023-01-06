Stellini on Kane, Gil's future and trying to win a trophy
Following the death of Antonio Conte's former Juventus team-mate Gianluca Vialli, Cristian Stellini has been speaking to the media before Tottenham's FA Cup third-round game against Portsmouth.
Here are the key lines from the Spurs assistant manager:
On the death of Vialli, he said: "Antonio in this moment is very upset. We are close to Vialli's family and all of those who loved Vialli."
When asked if Harry Kane will play against Pompey, he said: "It could be an opportunity to give him a rest but we don't have many players."
He expects Bryan Gil to stay at the club and said: "He's playing very well and we're so happy."
On the FA Cup, he said: "Everyone is thinking about the next step in the Premier League but we have an important match tomorrow. It is an important cup to play."
He added: "We talk about trying to win a trophy and tomorrow is an important game to show our desire."
Stellini said some players have to wait until they are ready to play in the first team, but "with Pape [Matar Sarr] it was very easy, but we have a hierarchy and he has to respect that".