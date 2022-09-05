Arsenal "can take plenty of positives" from their performance at Manchester United even if the result was disappointing, argues Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards.

The Gunners saw their perfect start to the season unceremoniously ended, with Marcus Rashford twice picking them off on the counter-attack in the second half at Old Trafford on Sunday.

"Arsenal were sucker-punched twice," Edwards told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "At times, they were the better team - so it is a bad result, but it is not a complete and utter disaster.

"Mikel Arteta was bold and attacked United. Unfortunately for him, it didn't work, but full marks for the bravery."

However, Edwards did note a fragility about Arsenal's display that has not been evident this season and identified one simple reason.

"They missed Thomas Partey," he said of the Ghana midfielder who picked up a thigh injury in midweek.

"He mops up the danger and shields the back four. All elite teams have a player like that was breaks up play and picks up the scrap.

"All the United goals came from balls played through the middle and that will be a concern."

