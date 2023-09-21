Calum Macdonald, BBC Sport Scotland in Nice

Hooker Ewan Ashman doesn't think Scotland will have it easy against Tonga in Nice on Sunday despite the Pacific Islanders suffering a heavy defeat in their opening game of the tournament.

"Tonga have quality individuals, probably some of the biggest hitters in the world, they've got some class players coming back into that team," he said. "It's a huge challenge but one I think we can rise to and be excited for."

Ashman, who missed Scotland's opening match in the tournament after suffering a concussion in training, says the squad isn't feeling additional pressure after that loss to South Africa.

"Every game is a must-win, when you play for your country that's how it is anyway, so the situation doesn't change anything for us," he added.

"I'm excited to get out there, get an opportunity to play for your country, especially at a World Cup is very exciting to me, I've a lot of belief in what this team can do. I've been champing at the bit to get going."