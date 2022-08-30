Adam Blackmore, BBC Radio Solent sports editor

While most people will casually see this as a club reacting to an abysmal 9-0 defeat, the reality is this decision has come about as a reaction to the comments made by Scott Parker after that game, referring to a lack of depth in the squad and how "under-cooked" they were. And it wasn't the first time Parker had criticised the recruitment and spending - he did it before the opening game against Aston Villa.

Owner Max Demin's rare and strong statement makes it clear that enough was enough, that ultimately you can't keep criticising the people that pay you, and pushing the blame of results on to them, when Parker maybe knew the parameters he was working within.

Now Bournemouth need to act quickly and find a good manager who does accept the challenge of trying to work sustainably while fighting to avoid the drop.