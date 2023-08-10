Phil McNulty, chief football writer

Last season: 6th

Predicted 2023-24 position: 9th

Arguably the most entertaining team I watched last season, a superb combination of thrilling attacking football and fierce organisation under the charismatic Roberto de Zerbi.

European football was a fitting reward and I expect them to have another good season this time around, although they will miss Alex Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo's future hardly seems settled.

Brighton have been busy themselves, bringing in a real attacking talent in Joao Pedro from Watford, while Netherlands Under-21 keeper Bart Verbruggen came from Anderlecht. Brazilian centre back Igor Julio will add to defensive strength following his move from Fiorentina. James Milner's free transfer signing after his departure from Liverpool injects vast experience and know-how.

If Brighton can get a £35m deal for Ajax's Mohammed Kudus over the line then this will add to their attacking strength.

