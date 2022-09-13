BBC Scotland's Alasdair Lamont in Warsaw

Where to begin with the Shakhtar Donetsk story? Few clubs in world football can claim to have had a more tumultuous time in recent years.

Uprooted from their home in 2014 in the early rumblings of what has recently become an all-out Russian invasion, these seasoned Champions League campaigners have become used to a transient lifestyle.

Now, with Ukrainian domestic football having returned, last season's league leaders when hostilities brought an early halt to proceedings play their first "home" game in Europe, in neighbouring Poland.

This is a very different Shakhtar side to the one that finished top of the table, with the vast majority of their foreign contingent having understandably taken advantage of a Fifa ruling that allowed them to seek moves elsewhere.

The loss of so many stars, like the Brazilian duo Tete and Fernando and Israel's Manor Solomon - some on loan, some permanently - made last week's 4-1 win over Leipzig all the more astounding.

New heroes like Mykhaylo Mudryk and fellow winger Marian Shved, formerly of Celtic, have stepped up to the plate and, along with club stalwarts like captain Taras Stepanenko, are ready to write a new page in the club's history books.