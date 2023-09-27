Thomas Frank liked what he saw from Brentford despite their Carabao Cup exit in the loss to Arsenal: "I think first half was not too bad. I asked for my players after a bad performance against Everton to bounce back. I think they did.

"I think overall it was a good performance, second half was excellent. That’s how we want to present ourselves. There were some great saves from Ramsdale. When they are leading 1-0 and we didn’t score I can’t say that we should have won, but we created more than enough chances to equalise. Overall it was a top performance against a very good side."

On his half-time team talk: "I asked for 20% more because we did everything we wanted well, but when we pressed high and in the duals, I wanted more aggressivity and physicality. I think we just added an extra level to our game."