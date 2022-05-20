Guardiola on the title race, history, 93:20 and Gundogan

Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before Sunday's Premier League title decider with Aston Villa.

Here are the key points from his news conference:

Guardiola said the title race is different to 2019: "Different situation, different stadium. We know what we have to do and will give everything we have to win the game."

On history: "They have more history in terms of titles, it's normal. Maybe I'm wrong. How many times have we been in this position? It's still new for us. We feel it's a privilege."

On player safety: "They [the fans] have to be careful. Lots of emotions and happiness. It's a dangerous situation and we have to try to behave as good as possible."

Guardiola said that he wants Ilkay Gundogan to stay at the club - despite rumours linking him away.

Could it be another 93:20 moment?: "At the end it’s just a football game, we are not going to do anything new. If there are any doubts go to the plan. Today we trained like for a normal Premier League game."

Meanwhile, Kyle Walker and John Stones have taken part in "partial" training and will continue to be assessed ahead of the game.

