Chris Forryan, Leicester Till I Die

And there I was on Sunday morning thinking what I could write and, to be honest, I was just going to say 'see last week’s talking point'.

I then did a show on my channel almost begging Top to end our misery and within 10 mins of the show finishing, I was back on air reacting to Brendan Rodgers’ actual sacking.

However, with the timing of this decision I believe Top has made this a lot more difficult for himself.

There are a few scenarios he could go for:

Go for a stop-gap ‘Red Adair’ type manager until the end of the season Stick with Mike Stowell and Adam Sadler Employ a level of manager that would be attracted to a Premier League team and build a project Employ a manager that has Championship appeal and knows how to get a team promoted Throw a dart at a wall full of pictures

The next appointment is so important to Leicester’s long-term strategy with plans for a stadium expansion and development of the surrounding area.

Who do I want?

All I’m wishing for is a “magical” future.