Journalist Luke Edwards is confident Leeds can avoid relegation if they appoint a "competent manager".

Former Ajax boss Alfred Schreuder was spotted at Elland Road on Sunday and has been shown around the club, including the training ground.

Edwards told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "If it is Schreuder he has the raw ingredients there to get out of trouble.

"I would be fairly confident that a competent manager can get Leeds out of trouble. They pushed Manchester United all the way and they have got some good players. I think they will be OK.

"The atmosphere at Elland Road was everything you would expect it to be, very partisan, very loud, very intimidating. With that combination with the fans at Elland Road and the players they have got, a competent manager should keep them in the Premier League."

Former Premier League defender Neil Taylor added: "I don’t think they are in as dire a situation as Southampton are.

"They play better football and if Jesse Marsch was still in the job people wouldn’t argue with it too much. Yes they were conceding too many goals, but they were still good to watch, they were a high-energy team. They looked like they always had a chance and just struggled at the top end of the pitch."

