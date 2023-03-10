Danish defender scouted - gossip

Rangers have cast their eye over 6ft 5in Denmark youth defender Thomas Kristensen, 21, of AGF Aarhus. (BTSporten via Scottish Sun)

Former Manchester United right-back Paul Parker believes Scott McTominay needs to leave Old Trafford but while he doesn't feel the Scotland midfielder is good enough for Celtic, he thinks a move to Rangers is a possibility. (MyBettingSites via The Scotsman)

Former Real Madrid and Netherlands playmaker Wesley Sneijder says Ajax overpaid for Calvin Bassey and the ex-Rangers defender needs to improve his passing to succeed in Amsterdam. (Daily Record)

