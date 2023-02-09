Everton will make another attempt to sign Portuguese forward Beto, 25, from Italian side Udinese in the summer after failing to clinch a deal in January. (Mondo Udinese - in Italian), external

Liverpool are also among the clubs interested in Toffees defender Jarrad Branthwaite, 20, who is on loan at PSV Eindhoven. Manchester United and Roma are also tracking the England Under-20 centre-back. (Mail), external

Former Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud is to discuss a new contract with AC Milan. The France international, 36, had been a target for Everton in January. (Fabrizio Romano), external

