After a poor run of results, Liverpool have registered successive wins in the Premier League and are now looking ahead to a Champions League tie against Real Madrid.

Former Reds manager Rafael Benitez is confident things will turn for the better at Anfield soon, after a difficult first half of the season for Jurgen Klopp's side.

"The injured players coming back will make a big difference," the Spaniard told BBC Radio 5 Live. "[Sadio] Mane has gone, you have [Mohamed] Salah and the link with [Roberto] Firmino was really important. Firmino is injured, [Diogo] Jota isn't there, you have to bring Darwin Nunez in, a new player with a different style. [Virgil] Van Dijk is injured and the defence starts having some issues - too many things at the same time.

"They will be fine. The only problem for me is that they will have too many important games coming and now you are under pressure because you play against Newcastle and after you have to play against Real Madrid, so massive games, very important, very intensive games.

"Can they cope with all these things? I think so, with the players coming back. That is a risk. If almost everybody is fit, I think they will do well."

