Tottenham are closing in on a deal to sign Croatia winger Ivan Perisic, 33, from Inter Milan. (Fabrizio Romano), external

Spurs have told Villarreal they want £17m for 26-year-old Argentina midfielder Giovani lo Celso. (Sun), external

Meanwhile, Liverpool were considering a bid for forward Son Heung-min if Tottenham had failed to finish in the Premier League top four. (football.london), external

