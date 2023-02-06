Arsenal's response to losing at Everton will be crucial for their title credentials, argues former Aston Villa and Wales full-back Neil Taylor.

The Gunners were beaten for only the second time in the Premier League this season at Goodison Park but were reprieved when closest challenges Manchester City lost at Tottenham on Sunday.

"Mikel [Arteta] will have been waiting for this moment," Taylor told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "It was a one-off that can happen to anyone.

"Now, he will be asking if his players can win two or three on the bounce to show they are title contenders.

"What happens next is massive for Arsenal."

The Athletic journalist Jack Pitt-Brooke agreed, arguing that their timid performance would make Arsenal supporters nervous.

"I thought they would bring a lot more and make it harder for Everton," he said. "If I was an Arsenal fan, that would make me a bit anxious about the team and their title challenge."

