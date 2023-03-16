Man City v Burnley: Pick of the stats
- Published
Having lost their first FA Cup meeting with Burnley in January 1931, Manchester City have won each of their past four against the Clarets in the competition, most recently a 5-0 win in the fourth round in 2018-19.
Manchester City have reached the semi-final of the FA Cup in five of their six seasons under Pep Guardiola, failing only in 2017-18. They could become the third team to reach the last four of the competition in five consecutive seasons since the creation of the Football League, after Manchester United (1961-62 to 1965-66) and Arsenal (2000-01 to 2004-05).
City's Riyad Mahrez has been involved in eight goals in his past seven FA Cup matches, scoring six and assisting two. The Algerian has also been involved in eight goals in his last eight games against Burnley in all competitions (7 goals, 1 assist).