Your thoughts on Saturday's game

We asked for your views on Saturday's Premier League game between Arsenal and Leeds.

Here are some of your comments:

Arsenal fans

Callum R: Looked like it was going to be a tough day at the start but after Jesus scored the penalty we showed why we are top of the league, great result - now onto Liverpool.

Freya: A great game from us and another win to add to our collection. Great to see Gabriel Jesus start to score again and Martin Odegaard pick up his game from the first half with that amazing assist. Disappointing that he's missing loads of opportunities to score though.

Tanay: So happy for Jesus, what a moment for him to score a brace at home. Trossard looked sharp as usual and White continuing his scoring form. Saliba was a big miss but Holding was up to the task and Gabriel certainly now a senior player in the team. Onwards to Anfield now in a huge clash.

David: Despite the slow start Arsenal cruised home in the end. This will be a great confidence booster with sterner tests on the horizon. In particular, great to see Jesus strap his shooting boots back on!

Leeds fans

Mike T: This game was always a free hit for us with little expectation of a good result. We did well for 30 mins but after the highly dubious penalty it fell apart. We had three of our best players missing, so I hope Gnonto and Wober will return for the Forest match which is clearly critical.

Trev: Took the game to Arsenal in the first half but ultimately a game we were never taking anything away from. Forget the result and focus on the next few games, because they are vital in our fight to stay up.

Thomas: Players need to start taking these clear cut chances. You can only keep making excuses for so long. Goals change games. Defending is so poor at times as well. So it’s not hard to see why relegation is a distinct possibility. I think Gracia is a good manager who in time can change things around, given a bit of luck on the field and off the field.

Yousuf: Luke Ayling continues to make stupid defensive mistakes, which is costing Leeds, teams seem to have worked out that we are weaker on the right side. Leeds shouldn't have sent Drameh out on loan and given him a chance. Ayling isn't good enough to play in the Premier League and Roca, Struijk and Aaronson need to improve quickly if Leeds are to stay up.