Former Arsenal captain Cesc Fabregas says his biggest footballing regret was not winning the 2006 Champions League final.

Barcelona won the game 2-1 which is famously remembered for Gunners goalkeeper Jens Lehmann being sent off after just 18 minutes.

"The biggest regret of my career will always be not winning the 2006 Champions League final," Fabregas told Kammy & Ben's Proper Football Podcast.

"We were so close, the first ever and only Champions League final that Arsenal has ever played and I was only 18.

"As well as not lifting a trophy as an Arsenal captain it will always be in my heart. I know it is now easy to say as I went to Chelsea and Barcelona at a certain point. But I gave so much and exhausted myself so much that I, my family and Arsene Wenger I hope will know what I gave to the club emotionally and physically.

"Just because I did not lift anything it can feel a bit like 'he was really good but nothing happened'.

"Inside you can feel a little bit of sadness and regret. Not because I didn’t give my all, because I think I overdid it. But not lifting an important one, of course the FA Cup and Community Shield are trophies and it is great. Although making it to the next level with a major trophy."

Arsenal are currently on course to win their first league title since 2003-04. Fabregas trained that season with the team but came closest to winning it as a player in 2007-08, finishing five points behind Manchester United.

"I feel a bit identified with this group of players. The Odegaards, Sakas, Martinellis and Smith-Rowes. It is like I can see myself in their eyes when I was at the training ground recently and I saw them, they are super good kids and humble. They have a lot of chemistry and want to work hard - we really had that.

"Once we got into March and April it was always that moment that we couldn’t keep up because of injuries. I remember Eduardo had a horrific injury at Everton, Aaron Ramsey’s and Abou Diaby’s, we had a lot of broken legs. I remember myself being injured at the end of that 2008-09 campaign.

"We were always falling a little bit short. Although we were competing against Manchester United with a young Rooney, Tevez and Cristiano [Ronaldo] which was an incredible team.

"That is why I just hope this year the players can make it."

