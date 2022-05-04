Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

The Santiago Bernabeu. Time, 21:00 locally. Kevin de Bruyne, should he play, will be out on one of the greatest stages in world football. It feels that the season has culminated to lead to this.

It was a season that started with frustration. An ankle injury picked up at Euro 2020, a long road to recovery, a bout of Covid, but now he's back and he's probably at the best he's ever been.

"The first months of the season were really hard," he told me at the press conference on Tuesday. "I have never experienced the pain that I had back then. I was trying to come back but was in pain with my ankle every day."

He added: "It wasn't something I enjoyed. Mentally it was hard to overcome that but once the pain was gone after a couple of months I started to feel more confident in myself and my body to get back to where I belong."

And that's true - since scoring against Leeds in December, and up to the Leeds game at the weekend, it was 15 goal involvements in 16 games for the Belgian.

"Now playing all these games week in, week out I feel back to the level that I was before," he said.

"I don't know if there is much difference from before, I just try to be as constant as I can and I think I have managed myself very well."

With that advancement throughout the season, could he be the difference tonight and really put himself in the chat of the world's best three... if he's not already?