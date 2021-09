Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish has been nominated for the Premier League's player of the season award.

The midfielder helped Villa to an 11th-placed finish in the club's second season back in the top flight.

Grealish scored six goals in 26 league appearances during 2020-21.

Manchester City's title winners Kevin de Bruyne and Ruben Dias are also among those nominated.

