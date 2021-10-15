Aston Villa boss Dean Smith believes "shoots of a partnership" are developing between strikers Danny Ings and Ollie Watkins.

Ings, 29, has only scored twice in seven Premier League games since moving from Southampton in the summer in a £25m deal, while Watkins, 25, only has one goal this season.

"I wouldn't play them if I didn’t think there was a partnership developing," said Smith on Friday.

"They're both [England] internationals, one scored lots of Premier League goals and one who scored 16 last year. We’ve seen shoots of a partnership developing.

"I’m thankful I’ve got the options. It's always a balancing act finding the best team for the best game. Our style of play will not change, systems may change but our style won't. It's about getting on the front foot and creating opportunities."

Villa are 10th in the table and entertain a Wolves side two places below them at Villa Park on Saturday (15:00 BST).