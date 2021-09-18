Man City 0-0 Southampton: Ward-Prowse reaction

Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse: "We wanted to come here this weekend and be brave. We have gone toe to toe with them before and they are not used to playing teams that press high, get after them and have a go. We had great week in terms of preparation and that paid off.

On the overturned penalty and red card against Man City's Kyle Walker: "It was a strange one for me that it can go from a red card and penalty to absolutely nothing. Surely there has got to be something in between.

"What was more important in that moment and when Kevin de Bruyne came on, you could feel the energy lift inside the place but we remained calm and stuck to the game plan. We used it to our advantage, stayed calm and saw the game through."