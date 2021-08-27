Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Arsenal as a club seem to have lost their way so if you are boss Mikel Arteta you are asking for more games - to get the new players settled in and for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette to get to full fitness so he has his strongest team. When you look at Arsenal you have some good players but then you have quite a few average ones too.

The 6-0 victory over West Brom in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday looks really good on paper but the Baggies had five debutants and some were teenagers. That is something of a contrast to what City will field on Saturday.

We are assessing Arteta on every single game but this is not necessarily one we should judge him on because it is Manchester City, everyone's favourites to win the league.

After the international break, it will be about how Arteta fares for those following five or six games. If they are beaten heavily - 4-0 or 5-0 - then he will be under increased pressure. They have spent around £140m on new signings and the owner Stan Kroenke will be looking at the situation and will be worried.

Tom's prediction: I've got to give this one to City, although I think Arsenal will score to make it interesting. 3-1

