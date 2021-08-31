BBC Sport

Ampadu signs new deal and joins Venezia on loan

Published

Chelsea defender Ethan Ampadu has signed a new three-year contract at Stamford Bridge and joined Serie A newcomers Venezia on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old, who can also play in midfield, has spent loan spells at RB Leipzig and was with Sheffield United last season when the Blades were relegated from the Premier League.

