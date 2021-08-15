Tottenham v Manchester City: Confirmed team news
- Published
Striker Harry Kane is not in the Tottenham squad amid transfer speculation.
New signings Cristian Romero and Bryan Gil are on the bench.
Tottenham XI: Lloris, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Sanchez, Son, Dier, Alli, Bergwijn, Tanganga, Moura, Skipp.
Meanwhile, there's a start for Manchester City's record signing Jack Grealish.
Kevin de Bruyne is on the bench after picking up an ankle injury in Belgium's Euro 2020 quarter-final loss to Italy.
Phil Foden is out with a foot injury while John Stones, Gabriel Jesus and Rodri are among those on the bench.
Man City XI: Ederson, Dias, Ake, Sterling, Gudogan, Grealish, Torres, Mendy, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Cancelo.