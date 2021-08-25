BBC Sport

Wolves v Man Utd: Head-to-head stats

  • Wolves lost this exact fixture 2-1 on the final day of the 2020-21 season – they’ve not lost consecutive home league games against Manchester United since December 1967.

  • United have lost just one of their last eight Premier League meetings with Wolves (four wins, three draws), going down 2-1 at Molineux in April 2019.

  • The Reds are unbeaten in their last 27 Premier League away games – if they avoid defeat at Wolves they will set a new record for the longest unbeaten away run in English Football League history.