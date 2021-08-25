Wolves v Man Utd: Head-to-head stats
Wolves lost this exact fixture 2-1 on the final day of the 2020-21 season – they’ve not lost consecutive home league games against Manchester United since December 1967.
United have lost just one of their last eight Premier League meetings with Wolves (four wins, three draws), going down 2-1 at Molineux in April 2019.
The Reds are unbeaten in their last 27 Premier League away games – if they avoid defeat at Wolves they will set a new record for the longest unbeaten away run in English Football League history.