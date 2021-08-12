What are the Covid-19 protocols for Chelsea fans?

Premier League clubs are preparing for the return of capacity crowds for the first time since March 2020.

The easing of coronavirus restrictions will see stadiums have no social distancing measures in place in the stands, but there will be random Covid-19 status checks as fans enter grounds.

There remains uncertainty on whether 'vaccine passports' will be introduced from October 2021.

So what are the rules at Stamford Bridge this season?

- All supporters attending home games this season will need to provide proof of full Covid-19 vaccination - with both doses received at least 14 days prior to the match attending - or proof of a negative lateral flow test within 48 hours of kick-off.

- Proof of vaccination can be supplied via the NHS Covid pass on the NHS app, or via an NHS vaccination letter (or US or European equivalent).

- Supporters displaying a negative lateral flow test result can do so on the NHS app or via a text message or email from NHS test and trace.

- Stewards will be checking each supporter's Covid-19 status on entry to the stadium.

Read how all Premier League clubs are preparing for the return of fans