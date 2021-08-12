Widely acknowledged as one of the club's greatest ever signings, it is 55 years ago this month since Alan Ball signed for Everton.

He moved from Blackpool for a British record transfer fee at the time of £110,000, having won the World Cup with England that summer.

BBC Radio Merseyside have been taking an in-depth look at his career from the perspective of his Goodison team-mates including Joe Royle, Colin Harvey and John Hurst, plus you can hear an archive interview with the man himself.

