BBC Sport

Alan Ball: 55 years on

image sourceGetty Images
Published

Widely acknowledged as one of the club's greatest ever signings, it is 55 years ago this month since Alan Ball signed for Everton.

He moved from Blackpool for a British record transfer fee at the time of £110,000, having won the World Cup with England that summer.

BBC Radio Merseyside have been taking an in-depth look at his career from the perspective of his Goodison team-mates including Joe Royle, Colin Harvey and John Hurst, plus you can hear an archive interview with the man himself.

Listen to the programme on BBC Sounds