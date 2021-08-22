Arsenal v Chelsea: Confirmed team news
The big news is Romelu Lukaku starts for Chelsea after his big-money move from Inter Milan.
Chelsea make three changes from their 3-0 win over Crystal Palace.
Lukaku, Kai Havertz and Reece James replace Timo Werner, Trevoh Chalobah and Christian Pulisic, who has Covid.
N'Golo Kante and Hakim Ziyech are back on the bench after being injured in the Uefa Super Cup.
Chelsea: Mendy, Rudiger, Christensen, Azpilicueta, James, Alonso, Kovacic, Jorginho, Mount, Havertz, Lukaku. Subs: Kepa, Silva, Kante, Werner, Chalobah, Zouma, Hudson-Odoi, Chilwell, Ziyech.
Three changes for Arsenal too.
Bukayo Saka, Rob Holding and Cedric Soares replace Calum Chambers, Folarin Balogun and Ben White - who is ill.
Pierre-Emerick Aubamayeng, who has recovered from Covid, and new signing Aaron Ramsdale are on the bench.
Martin Odegaard misses out because of visa issues.
Arsenal: Leno, Tierney, Mari, Holding, Soares, Sambi Lokanga, Xhaka, Smith Rowe, Saka, Pepe, Martinelli. Subs: Ramsdale, Aubameyang, Maitland-Niles, Tavares, Chambers, Nelson, Elneny, Balogun, Kolasinac.