Arsenal v Chelsea: Confirmed team news

The big news is Romelu Lukaku starts for Chelsea after his big-money move from Inter Milan.

Chelsea make three changes from their 3-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Lukaku, Kai Havertz and Reece James replace Timo Werner, Trevoh Chalobah and Christian Pulisic, who has Covid.

N'Golo Kante and Hakim Ziyech are back on the bench after being injured in the Uefa Super Cup.

Chelsea: Mendy, Rudiger, Christensen, Azpilicueta, James, Alonso, Kovacic, Jorginho, Mount, Havertz, Lukaku. Subs: Kepa, Silva, Kante, Werner, Chalobah, Zouma, Hudson-Odoi, Chilwell, Ziyech.