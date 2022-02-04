Tottenham will make a move to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen in the summer after having an approach for the 23-year-old knocked back by the Italian club during the January window. (Football Insider), external

Lille's Sven Botman is attracting interest from Spurs, who are also monitoring Inter Milan and Italy defender Alessandro Bastoni and Croatia's Josko Gvardiol, 20, from RB Leipzig. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Roma are willing to listen to offers of 40m euros (£33.6m) for attacker Nicolo Zaniolo, with Juventus and Tottenham among the clubs interested in the 22-year-old. (Calciomercato - in Italian), external

Meanwhile, midfielder Tanguy Ndombele has said his Spurs career is "not over" after the 25-year-old returned to Lyon on loan on deadline day. (RMC Sport via Mirror), external

