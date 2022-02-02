Who is your favourite PFA Player of the Year?

Voted for as the best player in the league by your own peers - the ultimate accolade.

Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards will return in the spring with their latest series of the Match of the Day Top 10 podcast on BBC Sounds, ranking their top 10s from an assortment of topics across the Premier League era.

You can choose your top three from a shortlist and the trio will see your choices before they record the pod.

There are three Liverpool superstars past and present on the list, including a former captain and two great goalscorers.

Steven Gerrard (2005-06)

All-action midfielder Gerrard was one of the best players of his generation, winning the Champions League, two FA Cups and the Uefa Cup in his time at Liverpool.

The former Reds skipper was the standout player in the 2005-06 campaign, netting 10 goals from the middle of the park but a Premier League winners' medal remained elusive on his CV.

Luis Suarez (2013-14)

Striker Suarez may have had his flaws but was a superb player and almost single-handedly dragged Liverpool to the Premier League title in 2013-14.

The Uruguayan netted 31 goals and provided a further 12 assists in 33 games in one of the most impressive individual showings by a player in a campaign.

But Suarez knew how costly the 3-3 draw at Crystal Palace was when he left the pitch in tears at full-time, as his side agonisingly ended up runners-up to Manchester City by two points.

Mohamed Salah (2017-18)

The Egyptian King Salah has lit up the Premier League since his arrival at Liverpool from Roma in 2017, scoring a total of 113 goals in 178 games.

He signalled his intent in his first season, the 32 goals he netted was the most in a 38-game season, while also showing his creativity with 10 assists.

Salah didn't win the title that year, but his moment would come two seasons later when he helped end Liverpool's 30-year drought.

Find out who else made the shortlist and vote for your top three PFA Player of the Year winners