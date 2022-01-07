Manchester City stand-in boss Rodolfo Borrell, speaking to ITV Sport: "We started really well, on the front foot. There were moments maybe towards the end of the first half we were not as good as usual and allowed some counter attacks, but overall it was a good game against good opponents."

On speaking to manager Pep Guardiola, who missed the trip to the County Ground after testing positive for Covid-19: "We were in touch at half-time. There was not a massive change because everything was as planned as before.

"He has great confidence in all of us - not just me but all the backroom staff. We planned all of this together. It has been a great experience for me and for all of us."