Ndombele to PSG is 'on the line'

Tanguy Ndombele could still reunite with former manager Mauricio Pochettino at Paris Saint-Germain before the transfer window shuts, says French football expert Julien Laurens.

Speaking on the Euro Leagues podcast on BBC Radio 5 Live, he said: "It could still happen.

"There aren’t many days left of course but PSG really want him. Mauricio Pochettino really wants him and he wants to go back.

"Spurs as we know want to get rid of him, ideally permanently, but even on a loan, especially as PSG would take all the wages.

"The problem is, they need to let some of their midfielders go already. They've loaned Rafinha to Real Sociedad but they need more. There are players they need to shift and they have far too many midfielders before Ndombele can come.

"This one is on the line. It could well happen but they will need to shift one or maybe even two players before being able to welcome him to the club."

Hear more on Ndombele from 25'37 on BBC Sounds