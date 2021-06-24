After another stellar season that saw him lift the FA Cup with Leicester, Kasper Schmeichel has continued his fine form with Denmark at Euro 2020.

And he's caught the eye of BBC Sport readers too.

Throughout the matches, we have asked fans to score players out of 10 - and we've worked out your team of the group stage based on those who've featured for at least 60 minutes in two games.

Schmeichel, with a score of 7.41, edged out Wales' Danny Ward for the goalkeeper spot.

As it happens, the pair will go head-to-head in the last 16 on Saturday.

