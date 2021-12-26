Manchester City v Leicester City: confirmed team news
Manchester City make two changes from the side that beat Newcastle 4-0 last weekend.
Ilkay Gundogan and Fernandinho come into the team, with Gabriel Jesus dropping to the bench and Rodri not in the squad.
Phil Foden and Jack Grealish are again among the substitutes, which include two goalkeepers and Brazilian forward, Kayky, 18, who is included for the first time in a senior City squad and is very much a player to watch.
Man City XI: Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Gundogan, Bernardo, Sterling, De Bruyne, Mahrez
Subs: Steffen, Carson, Ake, Jesus, Grealish, Kayky, Foden, Mbete, Palmer.
Leicester City make six changes from the side that lost to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.
Jannik Vestergaard, Marc Albrighton, Kelechi Iheanacho, Ayoze Perez, Daniel Amartey and Ademola Lookman come in for the injury hit Foxes.
Ricardo Pereira and Caglar Soyuncu, who were injured against the Reds, miss out along with Patson Daka, and Jamie Vardy, Wilfried Ndidi and Boubakary Soumare drop to the bench.
Vardy apparently picked up a hamstring problem late in the game against Liverpool, but it is at the back where they have been hit hardest by injury.
Leicester XI: Schmeichel, Albrighton, Vestergaard, Thomas, Amartey, Tielemans, Maddison, Dewsbury-Hall, Perez, Iheanacho, Lookman
Subs: Jakupovic, Bertrand, Vardy, Choudhury, Ndidi, Castagne, Soumare, Nelson McAteer.