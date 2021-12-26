Manchester City v Leicester City: confirmed team news

Manchester City make two changes from the side that beat Newcastle 4-0 last weekend.

Ilkay Gundogan and Fernandinho come into the team, with Gabriel Jesus dropping to the bench and Rodri not in the squad.

Phil Foden and Jack Grealish are again among the substitutes, which include two goalkeepers and Brazilian forward, Kayky, 18, who is included for the first time in a senior City squad and is very much a player to watch.

Man City XI: Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Gundogan, Bernardo, Sterling, De Bruyne, Mahrez

Subs: Steffen, Carson, Ake, Jesus, Grealish, Kayky, Foden, Mbete, Palmer.