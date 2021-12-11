Norwich 0-1 Man Utd - Dean Smith reaction

Norwich manager Dean Smith, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "I can’t complain about the performance. We know we’re up against a very good team in Manchester United but we didn’t take a backward step.

"We defended when we needed to and created some good moments. That’s what we need to get better at – those moments.

"I've seen the penalty back, does he make contact yes. But I can show you five or six challenges in the game that weren't given. We want consistency. There wasn't any consistency today.

"Manchester United found it too easy to ref the game. Marcus Rashford gave himself a free-kick in the first half.

"I know I sound like a sore loser but I didn't think we deserved to lose the game."