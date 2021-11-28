Brentford 1-0 Everton: Frank reaction

Brentford manager Thomas Frank speaking to BBC Sport: "Everton increased the pressure in the second half. It was a very tight game. Maybe it could have been a draw but we pulled off the win. It just shows in this league you need 100% effort on and off the ball.

"We got a very important clean sheet. We had a big focus on the balance in defence. I think it's very impressive and well done to the players - we were very difficult to break down and the two times they had opportunities Alvaro [Fernandez] made big saves.

“We know when we have a clean sheet we are a little closer to a win, plus the world’s best penalty taker and we get the three points.

On Ivan Toney’s penalties: “[We know] it's a goal. He just showed it week after week. The good thing I like is if you have a strategy you should train on it and that's what he does."