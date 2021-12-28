Leicester v Liverpool: Confirmed team news

Leicester make five changes from the side who lost 6-3 to Manchester City on Boxing Day and start without a 'proper' centre-back.

Timothy Castagne, Boubakary Soumare, Wilfried Ndidi, Hamza Choudhury and Jamie Vardy all come in, with Youri Tielemans and Jannik Vestergaard among the players to drop to the bench.

Leicester: Schmeichel, Amartey, Ndidi, Thomas, Castagne, Soumare, Choudhury, Dewsbury-Hall, Maddison, Iheanacho, Vardy. Subs: Ward, Tielemans, Albrighton, Perez, Vestergaard, Lookman, Daley-Campbell, Nelson, McAteer.