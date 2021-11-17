On the latest episode of the Match of the Day Top 10 podcast, Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards examine the best South Americans to grace the Premier League.

Gustavo Poyet sits in the unusual position of being remembered fondly by fans of both Chelsea and Tottenham.

The Uruguay midfielder scored 54 goals in 187 top-flight appearances between 1997 and 2004 and won the FA Cup with Chelsea in 2000.

"He always scored against Newcastle," said Shearer. "He was just a brilliant player.

"He timed his runs to perfection."

