Under the Norwegian last season, United lost six home Premier League matches, only ever losing more in 2013-14 (seven). They also conceded 28 goals at Old Trafford - their most in a Premier League season.

Two of the three occasions United have conceded five goals in a home Premier League game came under Solskjaer, losing 6-1 to Tottenham in October 2020 and 5-0 to Liverpool in October 2021.

The Red Devils won just 17 points in their opening 12 league games this season, their second-worst start to a Premier League season - ahead of only 2019-20, when they had 16 points under Solskjaer.