Solskjaer in stats
The good...
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer won 91 of his 168 matches in charge of Manchester United, across five different competitions.
Only Sir Alex Ferguson has managed more Premier League matches for United than Solskjaer, who won 51% of his league games (56/109).
Since Solskjaer's appointment in December 2018, only Liverpool and Manchester City have won more points in the Premier League than the Old Trafford side.
Between February 2020 and September 2021, United went 29 away league games unbeaten, the longest run of any side in English top-flight history.
The bad...
Under the Norwegian last season, United lost six home Premier League matches, only ever losing more in 2013-14 (seven). They also conceded 28 goals at Old Trafford - their most in a Premier League season.
Two of the three occasions United have conceded five goals in a home Premier League game came under Solskjaer, losing 6-1 to Tottenham in October 2020 and 5-0 to Liverpool in October 2021.
The Red Devils won just 17 points in their opening 12 league games this season, their second-worst start to a Premier League season - ahead of only 2019-20, when they had 16 points under Solskjaer.
United have conceded 21 goals in their opening 12 league games this term, their joint-most at this stage of a season, along with the 2018-19 campaign.