Manchester City's Cole Palmer scored his first Champions League goal in the win at Club Bruges and the 19-year-old's name is now on the lips of many.

Palmer curled home City's fourth goal from the edge of the box in a 5-1 canter and his display earned praise, external from boss Pep Guardiola as well as plenty of impressed pundits.

Former Chelsea and Everton winger Pat Nevin told BBC Sounds' Football Daily podcast: "Every now and then a player comes along and you think right, it's not 'maybe he will break through' it's 'when'.

"He is absolutely a top-class player in the making. Great vision and his energy is fantastic. If at that age you can walk into that Man City team and look perfectly at home, you are special, absolutely special.

"I've not seen all parts of his game yet. This is the second time I have seen him live. It's a lovely feeling to know he's on the cusp. City fans will know but other fans who haven't seen him, what a joy you have here, it doesn't happen too often. I'm really going to look forward to the next months and years of his career."

