Klopp 'not thinking' about Liverpool future

Jurgen Klopp says "it is far from being over" after facing questions about his Liverpool future.

Former Reds captain Steven Gerrard, who has been tipped as a potential successor to Klopp, said on Thursday that he hoped the German would sign a lifetime deal at Anfield.

But Klopp, who has another three years left on his contract, refused to be drawn on the talk.

"I saw Stevie say a lot of nice and smart things," he said.

"No other manager gets asked that often about what happens in three or four years.

"I don't have to think about these type of things at the moment because we are in the middle of this season - that is what we are focused on.

"I didn't think about it, don't think about, it's all fine as it is. It's over when it is over - but it is far away from being over."