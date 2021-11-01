Thomas Tuchel has been speaking to the media before his side play Malmo in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Here is what the Chelsea boss had to say:

Midfielder Mason Mount is unwell and will join Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Mateo Kovacic in missing the fixture, though Christian Pulisic is back in the squad;

Chelsea are “in a good place” given their recent form and that Malmo are capable of the kind of “extraordinary performance” they will need to win;

Tuchel has no plan to recall Billy Gilmour from Norwich on loan despite the Scotland international not featuring regularly in recent games. Tuchel says he has spoken to Norwich and Gilmour but urged the midfielder to “show your quality”;

Callum Hudson-Odoi was told he could not leave during the summer and the winger has shown the “right spirit” in waiting for his recent role in the team;

The German boss would not comment on speculation linking former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte with the now vacant manager's role at Tottenham.

