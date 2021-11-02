With Tottenham set to announce Antonio Conte as their new manager, we asked for your thoughts on the former Chelsea boss and what he can do at Spurs to turn things around.

Here are some of your views:

Nick: Lots of people talking about Antonio Conte being a winner. This is Tottenham though. If Usain Bolt had been wearing a Spurs shirt in the 100m final in Beijing, he would’ve finished fourth.

Anon: If Conte is bound for Tottenham, you’d have to ask what conditions are attached to his arrival. If he gets a transfer war chest, a lot of Tottenham fans will be asking why the same courtesy wasn’t extended to Pochettino.

Jimmy: Everyone asking why Pochettino wasn't supported and suddenly we will spend. Perhaps Daniel Levy now realises the error of his ways? Some people do learn from their mistakes you know! He's had a lot of stick but credit to him for trying to fix the situation.

Mark: Conte is exactly the man for Spurs right now. A group of lazy "bad apples" in the squad who overestimate their value - Dele, Ndombele for starters - Levy is looking for a strong character to sort this. Nuno clearly did not have the ability to deal with it. By value - Spurs is a massive club, this is an opportunity to realise that...