Mohamed Salah: I watched it but I couldn't believe it. Manchester United 4-0 down at home to Liverpool after 45 minutes. The architect of their downfall - Salah. The way he is playing at the moment I don't think there is a player who can live with him.

Alisson: The first-half save from Mason Greenwood was an indicator Alisson was up for this match and prepared to take on all comers. His save from the feet of Cristiano Ronaldo was yet another one-on one stop - when it comes to one-on-ones Alisson is arguably the best around.

Virgil van Dijk: Well, what can I say about my favourite defender? In a game where Liverpool won 5-0 against a top-four contender, for Van Dijk it seemed like just another day at the office.

Ibrahima Konate: No frills or skills but he does use his power and strength to maximum effect. This wasn't Chelsea versus Norwich but Manchester United against Liverpool and Mason Greenwood, Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford hardly had a kick.

Naby Keita: The coolness in which Keita took his goal at Old Trafford just blew me away. Yes, he should have scored but he was facing an in-form David de Gea and I've seen so many midfield players bottle it in those positions and miss their opportunity. Keita, however, was as cold as ice.

