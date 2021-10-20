Christian Pulisic is close to a return from injury but it will not come in time for Chelsea's Champions League Group H game with Malmo.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel says the USA winger is his only absentee for Wednesday's game.

Defenders Thiago Silva and Toni Rudiger will be available for Chelsea after missing Saturday's 1-0 Premier League win at Brentford.

Malmo have yet to pick up a point from their two Champions League games, but they currently sit atop the Swedish top flight on goal difference.

Chelsea are second in Group H, having started with a win over Zenit St Petersburg before losing 1-0 at Juventus. The Blues currently top the Premier League by a point.

