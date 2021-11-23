Norwich 2-1 Southampton: In picturesImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, It wasn't the best of starts to Dean Smith's Norwich tenure as Che Adams opened the scoring for Southampton after just four minutesPublished7 minutes agoImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, But it took just three minutes for Norwich to deliver a response, as Teemu Pukki headed in Max Aarons' cross at the near postImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Grant Hanley headed home for Norwich's second with 11 minutes remaining to record his side's first home win of the campaignImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, ... And a first win for Dean Smith as Norwich boss